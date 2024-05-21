Notice of Collection – Solid Waste telephone survey launches May 23

Summary A telephone survey of 400 randomly selected Guelph residents is being conducted May 27 to June 21, 2024

Guelph, Ont., May 23 – The City of Guelph is conducting a residential telephone call survey to improve understanding of perceptions and behaviour related to solid waste – garbage, recycling and organics – collection, disposal and programs.

The survey is being conducted May 27 – June 21, 2024. Kains Consulting is contacting 400 randomly selected households within the City of Guelph.

Results of the survey will be used by City staff to establish benchmarks in the community related to participation and attitudes, and help to develop future programs and policies to improve customer service and efficiency.

Your participation is voluntary. All individual responses will be kept confidential and will be used for further program development and optimization only.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

Solid Waste department at

519–767-0598

[email protected]

For questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the Information and Access Coordinator at



[email protected]