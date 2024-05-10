Work on Municipal Street starting May 13

Municipal Street from Edinburgh Road South to Centennial Park pathway

Notice date: May 10, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along the south side of Municipal Street.

Work begins May 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday May 13 and take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be no lane reductions during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned however, delays could be expected.

Pedestrian access

There are no expected sidewalk closures or impact to pedestrian traffic.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There are no transit routes impacted by this work. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]