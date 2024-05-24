June 9 kicks off leak detection

Guelph, Ont., May 24, 2024 – Beginning overnight on June 9, the City of Guelph will begin the annual leak detection program, which involves inspecting water infrastructure. The City is working with a third-party contractor, Hetek Solutions to conduct these inspections.

What to expect

Residents may encounter a contractor or several contractors conducting inspections of City water infrastructure. The contractors will be wearing high-visibility clothing and carrying company identification. Their vehicle will have a magnet attached to the side to identify that they are working under contract with Water Services at the City of Guelph.

This work will be conducted overnight. There will be no impact to water services during these inspections.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact

Matt Bender, manager, Water Operations

Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 5627

[email protected]