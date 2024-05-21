Join the City of Guelph on May 25 for the annual Public Works Week Open House

Guelph, Ont., May 25, 2024 – Join the fun Saturday, May 25 as the City of Guelph celebrates Public Works Week and the employees who keep Guelph in motion every day.

This year the City will host its annual open house at 50 Municipal Street. The open house includes equipment demonstrations, City service information booths and plenty of opportunities to talk with staff about their work keeping Guelph’s public vehicles, roads and sidewalks maintained through all four seasons.

Public Works Week Open House

50 Municipal Street

Saturday, May 25

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Media contact

Kyle Hayward

Communications Officer

City of Guelph

226-332-5569

[email protected]