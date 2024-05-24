Fire Hydrants Under Inspection

Guelph, Ont., May 23, 2024 – Starting next week the City of Guelph’s fire hydrants will be under close inspection as part of routine maintenance.

Beginning on Monday, May 27, the City’s fire hydrants will be inspected, looking for hydrants that are in need of repair or a new coat of paint. The City is working with a third-party contractor, Aquatech to conduct these inspections.

What to expect

There will be no impact to traffic or water service during the inspections. Residents may see a contractor taking a closer look at fire hydrants across the City. The contractor will be driving a vehicle with a sign to identify that they are working under contract with Water Services at the City of Guelph.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Matt Bender, manager, Water Operations

Water Services

519-822-1260 extension 5627

[email protected]