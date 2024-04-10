Noise exemption notice: Everline Coatings granted noise exemption from April 20 to 21, 2024.

The City has granted Everline Coatings an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on April 20 to 21, 2024 with a backup date of April 27 to 28, 2024 from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. at Stone Road Mall – 435 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON N1G 2X6 and Edinburgh Market Place – 492 Edinburgh Road South, Guelph, ON N1G 4Z1. The exemption allows for yearly spring parking lot maintenance including the use of a street sweeper, a water truck for dust control, a dump truck to haul away the debris and backpack blowers.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by April 17, 2024, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]