Poppy Drive West closed starting March 11

Clair Road West to end of Poppy Drive West

Notice date: February 29, 2024

About the project

Capital Paving Inc. is installing sewer and water services and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 25 Poppy Drive West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins March 11

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, March 11 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Poppy Drive West will be closed at Clair Road West

Poppy Drive West will be closed to through traffic from Clair Road West during the project.

Pedestrian access

The north and south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 25 Poppy Drive West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Clair Road West.

School and Park access

School access will be maintained but the park is currently closed until May 2024.

Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]