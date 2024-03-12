International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party brings blues masters to Guelph

Charlie A’Court, Suzie Vinnick, and Lloyd Spiegel set to deliver outstanding performance

GUELPH, ON March 12, 2024 – Three acclaimed blues masters join forces for their International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party, coming to River Run Centre’s Main Stage Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. The tour supports the album of the same title and delivers an evening of songs, stories, and laughs. The Guelph stop is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which features some of the biggest names in Canadian and international music.

Charlie A’Court, Suzie Vinnick, and Lloyd Spiegel are masters of their craft. Together, they deliver outstanding musicianship, songwriting, and charm. The trio’s collaboration album, International Roots & Blues Kitchen Party, was released last year, and in January 2024, it was nominated for Blues Recording of the Year at the 2024 East Coast Music Awards.

As soloists, they have accumulated over 60 international awards in roots and blues. Together on stage, with a collaborative spirit and mutual respect, they deliver an unforgettable performance. North Sask Music Zine reviewed one of their western shows, saying, “The musicianship was off the chain, the songwriting was glorious and the stage banter hilarious. In terms of stage presence, these three delivered in spades.”

Meet the performers:

Charlie A’Court is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer. He is a five-time East Coast Music Award winner and eight-time Nova Scotia Music Award winner, having earned awards in genres including blues, pop, R&B, and soul. He has also received multiple Maple Blues Award nominations including Male Vocalist (2014) and Songwriter of the Year (2012). Touring extensively throughout Canada and Australia, as well as visits to Europe and the USA, he is most revered for his engaging, dynamic live performances.

Suzie Vinnick has won several awards including seven Maple Blues Awards for Best Female Vocalist, two for Best Songwriter, one for Best Bassist, and one for Best Acoustic Act. She is also winner of the 2011 Canadian Folk Music Award for Contemporary Singer of the Year. Blues Blast Magazine calls Vinnick, “… a unique talent; a triple threat singer/ songwriter/ guitarist. She is emotive, joyous and funky all in the same song.”

Lloyd Spiegel is a Melbourne blues artist and a master of blues guitar. With powerful lyrics and a knack for storytelling, he is a 14-time Australian Blues Award Winner and highly regarded as one of the most skilled musicians of the genre. Australian Guitar Player Magazine calls him, “A guitarist almost without peer.” His most recent album, 2021’s Bakehouse Dozen, offers fans a particularly raw depth of talent as Speigel dives into reimagining versions from his earlier works.

Tickets to the International Roots ‘n’ Blues Kitchen Party are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/international-roots-n-blues-kitchen-party/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]