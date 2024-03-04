Apply to be a part of a City board or committee

View postings and apply at guelph.ca/committees

Guelph, Ont., March 4, 2024 – We’re seeking applicants interested in filling vacancies on the following committees:

Committees Heritage Guelph Committee Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee

Submit your application by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Participating on boards and committees is a great learning opportunity and a way to play a key role in your city’s future.

About the Heritage Guelph Committee

Heritage Guelph is an appointed committee that advises City Council on matters relating to Guelph’s architectural, cultural and landscape heritage. Guelph’s unique limestone heritage sets us apart from other cities in Southwestern Ontario, and we have an excellent record of conservation and adaptive re-use of heritage structures. Over the years, we have protected more outstanding architectural specimens than we have lost.

About the Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee

The Waste Resource Innovation Centre Public Liaison Advisory Committee reviews and provides recommendations with respect to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre (WRIC) on annual operational and monitoring reports and other pertinent information. The committee is a forum for topics including environmental monitoring, maintenance, complaint resolutions, and new approvals or amendments to existing approvals related to the operation of the Waste Resource Innovation Centre.

Learn more and apply at guelph.ca/committees.

For more information

City Clerk’s Office

519-837-5603

[email protected]