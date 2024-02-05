Section of Southgate Drive lane reductions starting February 12

South of Clair Road West

Notice date: February 5, 2024

About the project

Rankin Construction Inc. is installing water pipes to 1080 Southgate Drive.

Work begins February 12

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, February 12 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Southgate Drive

There will be lane reductions on Southgate Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]