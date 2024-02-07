Noise exemption notice: PNR Railworks granted noise exemption from May 11 to 12, 2024.

The City has granted PNR Railworks an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on May 11 to 12, 2024 for the Metrolinx Rail at the Paisley Road bridge section near 700 Paisley Road and on the west side of Elmira Road South near 61 Curzon Crescent. The exemption allows for removing and replacing track ballast and the noise due to the operation and movement of the equipment and construction work.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by February 23, 2024, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]