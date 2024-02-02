Noise exemption notice: Junction Craft Beer Fest granted noise exemption from June 7 to 9, 2024.

The City has granted Fixed Gear Brewing an exemption from the City’s Noise Control Bylaw on June 7 to 9, 2024 for the Junction Craft Beer Fest at 7 Edinburgh Road South, Guelph, ON. The exemption allows for noise from live music and crowds.

If you are impacted by this exemption, you can request that Council review the approval of the noise exemption. Please submit your request by February 21, 2024, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]