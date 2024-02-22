65 million years in the making – Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™ on stage

Large-scale, life-like puppets transport audiences to a prehistoric playground

GUELPH, ON February 22, 2024 – Take part in experiential theatre like none other when prehistoric creatures come to River Run Centre with Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™ on Saturday, March 16. Presented as a part of the Wooly Family Series, the show features a host of dinosaurs to surprise and delight the entire family.

Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™ takes audiences into a prehistoric dimension to meet a menagerie of insects, mammals, and dinosaurs that roamed the planet millions of years ago. Featuring large-scale dinosaurs brought to life by sophisticated design, theatrical presentation, and masterful puppetry, the show allows children to connect to paleontology in an exciting and informative setting. Children can watch and learn and can also interact with the creatures in this uniquely educational presentation.

Chicago Tribune loved it, calling the show, “A delightful and educational date with the dinos that provides visual oomph to rival The Lion King. The New York Times agreed, saying, “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo delivers solid science as well as an extraordinary spectacle.”

DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™ is the creation of one of Australia’s most innovative and creative companies, Erth Visual & Physical Inc. For over 21 years, Erth has been bringing the impossible to life with a fantastic aesthetic and an extraordinary box of tricks, which now serve as the foundations of their work. Their worlds range from large-scale interactive environments such as The Garden – a prehistoric landscape inhabited by giant insects – to intimate in-theatre work. Writing about Erth, The Sydney Morning Herald said, “It’s a rare and pleasurable work that manages technical brilliance, cultural insight and enchantment all in one go.”

Scott Wright is co-founder and Artistic Director of Erth Visual and Physical Inc., and director of DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™. A multi-skilled artist, dancer, and choreographer, he incorporates his love of puppetry with movement, acting, aerial, stilts, and pyrotechnics. Steve Howarth is a founding and fulltime member of Erth, and designer of the dinosaurs and creature puppets, flora and fauna that make up DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™. Together with the studio workshop and a team of artists, they create this uniquely immersive world of dinosaurs.

Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™ is touring North America for the first time since 2019 and its engagement at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington. Now, the “ultimate playdate” comes to River Run Centre as part of the 23/24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth. In a season boasting something for everyone, this show thrills audiences of all ages. Get a glimpse of life among the giants on Saturday, March 16, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets to Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE™ are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30, and $25 for children under 14 years old. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/erths-dinosaur-zoo-live/.

