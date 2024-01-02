Whitelaw Road reconstruction

Paisley Road to Shoemaker Crescent 

Notice date: January 2, 2024 

About the project 

As part of the Whitelaw Road Reconstruction project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. To: 

  • reconstruct Whitelaw Road,  
  • construct a new watermain,  
  • install sanitary and storm sewers,  
  • construct multi-use paths, and  
  • install streetlighting and boulevard trees. 

Work will begin on Monday, January 15 and is expected to last for approximately 5 days 

The purpose of this project is to support property development and improve access to active transportation along this section of Whitelaw Road, and to promote traffic calming in the area by narrowing lanes and adding boulevard trees.  

Upcoming road closure 

Whitelaw Road will be closed with no access for traffic between January 15 and 19 for streetlight installation. Delays should be expected during this time.     

Map of construction area 

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.   

For more information 

Cengiz Cakmak, P.Eng., PMP
Project Engineer Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
Mobile 519-362-2121
[email protected]

