Paisley Road to Shoemaker Crescent

Notice date: January 2, 2024

About the project

As part of the Whitelaw Road Reconstruction project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. To:

reconstruct Whitelaw Road,

construct a new watermain,

install sanitary and storm sewers,

construct multi-use paths, and

install streetlighting and boulevard trees.

Work will begin on Monday, January 15 and is expected to last for approximately 5 days

The purpose of this project is to support property development and improve access to active transportation along this section of Whitelaw Road, and to promote traffic calming in the area by narrowing lanes and adding boulevard trees.

Upcoming road closure

Whitelaw Road will be closed with no access for traffic between January 15 and 19 for streetlight installation. Delays should be expected during this time.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Cengiz Cakmak, P.Eng., PMP

Project Engineer Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

Mobile 519-362-2121

[email protected]