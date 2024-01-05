Soil sampling at Margaret Greene Park between January 10 and January 12

Notice date: January 5, 2024

About the project

The City is working with JLP Services Inc. to complete soil sampling at Margaret Greene Park for the splash pad project.

Work will occur between January 10 and January 12

Work is expected to start on or about January 10 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the work.

Property access and parking

Site work and equipment movement will not impact parking.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this work. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Parks, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]