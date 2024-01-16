Rock legend Carl Dixon sits down for intimate interview

Frontman of Coney Hatch shares the passion behind his music and his life

GUELPH, ON January 16, 2024 – Join rock legend Carl Dixon for an intimate evening of conversation and music at In Conversation with Carl Dixon in the Studio Theatre on Thursday, February 8 at 8 p.m. The presentation is part of River Run Centre’s 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season. Sponsored by Richardson Wealth, the season features a broad range of live entertainment, with something for everyone to enjoy.

In Conversation with Carl Dixon is a unique presentation this season, offering audiences a personal perspective into the life of one of Canada’s rock ’n’ roll legends. Best known as the singer of Coney Hatch for over 40 years, Dixon was also lead singer of The Guess Who, and he toured and recorded with April Wine. His life changed in 2008 when he was critically injured in a high-speed car crash in Australia. He not only lived to tell the tale, but he tells it worldwide, inspiring people with his story of perseverance, focus, and overcoming all odds.

“It was incredible how many wonderful comments we received,” shared the promoter at Aylmer Performing Arts Centre. “Carl Dixon has a presence and is a memorable entertainer.”

Carl Dixon has a natural connection with people, which comes across in his music and his passion. He continues to play with Coney Hatch, and he travels and tours as a motivational speaker and author of his 2015 autobiography, Strange Way to Live. Musically, he has released fourteen albums including seven solo records. His most recent, Unbroken, was released in 2019. On February 8, he sits down with host Cameron Smillie for a live, onstage, unscripted interview. The evening will also feature musical interludes from Dixon’s prolific musical career and perhaps a few hidden gems.

Cameron Smillie will host the evening. Smillie possesses a range of experience in the corporate and performing arts worlds. He is co-founder of Live at the Hippo Pool Events Inc., which presents performing arts in theatres across Southwestern Ontario. Smillie also serves as director of touring with Ballet Jörgen, executive producer for Tompkinsville (Go Fly a Kyte Productions), and business manager for Jake’s Gift (Juno Productions).

Tickets to In Conversation with Carl Dixon are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. Tickets to this performance are also available for Sliding Scale pricing, offered at $20 or $10 each. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/in-conversation-with-carl-dixon/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]