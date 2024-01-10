Section of Marilyn Drive lane reductions starting January 16

Woolwich Street to Riverside Park
Notice date: January 10, 2024
About the project
Kieswetter Excavating Inc. is installing sewer pipe along Marilyn Drive.
Work begins January 16
Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, January 16 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Marilyn Drive
There will be lane reductions on Marilyn Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The south sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 4116
[email protected]