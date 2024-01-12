Guelph declares significant weather event on January 12 at 5 p.m.

Update: January 15, 2024 – The significant weather event is now over

Please move parked cars off the street to make way for plows

Guelph, Ont., January 12, 2024

The City of Guelph has declared a significant weather event, beginning on Friday, January 12 at 5 p.m., in anticipation of up to 20 centimeters of snow falling into Sunday. City staff will closely monitor the weather and road conditions and adapt operations accordingly to the conditions, before, during and after the storm.

Residents should avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, drivers are reminded to drive according to weather conditions and to give plows room to maneuver. A city-wide plow out will commence tonight, and residents are requested to remove vehicles from City streets.

Staff will prioritize plowing; crews will focus on primary roads, then secondary roads, followed by residential streets. With the amount of precipitation expected, plows may need to make several rounds to clear the roadways, bike lanes and sidewalks. It may take crews 24 hours after the snowfall stops to have all roads cleared and up to three days for sidewalks.

Sign up to receive weather and emergency alerts

New users can register online. You may choose to receive alerts by the app, text message, email message or by telephone voice message.

Move parked cars off the street

During this event, we will be plowing snow from all City streets, bike lanes and sidewalks. Overnight on-street parking is suspended. Please move parked cars from the streets until the significant weather event is over.

Track the plows

You can track our progress and thank a plow driver at guelph.ca/snow.

Accessible winter maintenance for people with a disability

If you are a person with a disability and you notice snow built up around:

Accessible on-street parking spaces

Sidewalk ramps

Crosswalk buttons

transit stops

keep our contact information close by so we can help: Call 519-837-5648 or email [email protected]

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit buses are running but may be delayed due to weather. Follow Guelph Transit on Twitter @guelphtransit for updates.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5628