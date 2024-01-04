Get ready to dance and sing with Splash’N Boots live at River Run Centre

Iconic and award-winning children’s performers return to Guelph

GUELPH, ON January 4, 2023 – Mark your calendars for an unforgettable, musical adventure with Canada’s favourite children’s entertainers, Splash’N Boots, on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. The show is presented as part of River Run Centre’s Wooly Family Series, which offers shows perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

Splash’N Boots consists of singing-songwriting duo Nick Adams and Taes Leavitt. Together, they are renowned for their infectious energy and interactive performances featuring whole-hearted singing, dancing, and big-bellied laughing. Their engaging performances bring families together through song and build lasting memories.

“This is the kind of show we see families come out to time and time again,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager, Theatres and Civic Events. “With over 20 years in children’s entertainment, Splash’N Boots have perfected their art of connecting through music. It is incredible to watch children be transported through song. They forget any shyness and embrace the moment, singing their hearts out. Children love it, and parents just beam – it really is an incredible experience for the whole family.”

Across their 15-album career, Splash’N Boots have earned six JUNO nominations and two JUNO Awards for Children’s Album of the Year, as well as a Canadian Folk Music Award. This October, they released their newest record, Love-A-By, featuring lullabies and melodies crafted with the youngest family members in mind. Staying true to their mission of creating music to inspire and connect, each song on the album is designed to foster emotional intelligence and healthy attachment patterns through music.

Beloved by fans young and old, they have become a household name. Their number one TV show, The Big Yellow Boot, played in over 8.5 million homes across North America on Treehouse TV and Disney Jr. Canada. The duo has an undeniable charm, resonating with audiences across the country. Their live concerts are much more than a show, bringing families together in a world of joy and creativity. With catchy tunes and interactive games, their live events spark young imaginations and celebrate the wonder of childhood.

Splash’N Boots is part of River Run Centre’s 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth, and dedicated to delivering something for everyone. For a show the whole family can enjoy together and to build lasting memories through song, be sure to join Splash’N Boots on Sunday, January 21.

Tickets are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30, and $25 each for children under 14 years of age. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/splashn-boots24/.

