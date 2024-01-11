Canada’s Funniest All-Female Troupe Returns for “Girls Nite Out” at River Run Centre

Show features award-winning comics Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker

GUELPH, ON January 11, 2024 – Laugh out loud with four of Canada’s funniest femmes when Girls Nite Out returns to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, February 3 at 8 p.m. The show is presented as part of the GuelphToday.com Comedy Series, featuring a lineup of award-winning standup and improv comics.

Girls Nite Out features award-winning comedians Elvira Kurt, Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker in a hilarious night of skillful standup and improv. Featuring improv created from audience suggestions, no two shows are the same. The talented comics take daily routine and weave in just the right touch of absurdity, often set to catchy, off-the-cuff tunes.

Meet the performers:

Elvira Kurt is winner of a Canadian Screen Award, Canadian Comedy Award, and Cannes Film Festival Award. Celebrated for her standup shows including Funny AF, Fearless, and Fired Up, Kurt is also a sought-after writer and guest. She is featured as host, guest, or writer on Baroness von Sketch Show, Canada’s Drag Race, The Tonight Show, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and more.

Jennine Profeta is a performer, writer, and teacher. She has spent years honing her craft with The Second City’s National Touring Company across Ontario and aboard cruise ships in the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas. She has written for CBC radio and television as well as for Chatelaine, Today’s Parent, and Best Health Magazine. Profeta is now based in Bobcaygeon where she leads theatre and improv classes and uses comedy and theatre to build community.

Diana Frances is an award-winning improviser, comedian, and writer with credits on CBC’s Still Standing, Comedy Network’s The Beaverton, CTV’s Corner Gas Animated, and the Canadian Screen Awards. She won the 2020 Canadian Screen Award for Best Writing, Animation for her work on Corner Gas: Animated, and the Writers Guild of Canada Sondra Kelly Award for her original comedy, Given Up. Frances is an eight-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee for Best Female Improviser and has entertained Canadian troops abroad.

Karen Parker is a five-time Canadian Comedy Award winner and alumna of The Second City Toronto Mainstage. She has performed with theatres across Canada, most recently as part of Mirvish Productions’ She The People. She tours internationally with her comedy troupe, The Lusty Mannequins, and her film and television credits include Baroness von Sketch Show, Murdoch Mysteries, Beauty and the Beast, The Firm, Saving Hope, and Being Erica.

Tickets to Girls Nite Out are $45 for adults, $43 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/girls-nite-out-24/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]