The time to apply for summer jobs is now!

Guelph, Ont., December 20, 2023 – Make this summer your best yet and apply for a summer job with the City of Guelph! We have many interesting, fun and rewarding summer work opportunities available.

Starting today, we’re accepting applications for customer service positions, aquatics programmers and deck supervisors, camp counsellors and general labourers. Hourly pay ranges from $17.05 to $24.40. The deadline to apply is February 4, so don’t wait! Visit guelph.ca/careers to apply.

Why work for the City?

The City of Guelph ranked as one of Waterloo Area’s top employers in 2022, 2023 and 2024. We pride ourselves on having a culture that engages employees and values inclusion, wellness and service.

We’ve also got flexible hours so you can build a work schedule around your life. You’ll also:

Improve your leadership skills

Expand your resume and post-secondary applications

Build your confidence and communication skills and make new friends

Make a difference in your community

You can use this experience to become a teacher, lawyer, doctor, nurse, police officer, paramedic, firefighter and more!

For more information

Contact Human Resources by phone at 519-837-5601 or email [email protected].