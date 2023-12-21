Some City rates and fees changing January 1

Guelph, Ont., December 21, 2023 – On January 1, 2024, rates and fees for some City services and programs, such as water, wastewater, public waste drop-off and parking, will increase. Check the 2024-2027 rates, fees and charges guide for a full list of the rates and the changes that will happen each year along with the effective date of change.

The changes are part of the Council-approved 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget.

Water, wastewater and stormwater rates

The volume charges for water will increase by 17 cents to $2.12 per cubic metre, and the volume charges for wastewater will increase by 19 cents to $2.24 per cubic metre. Daily basic service charges are also changing, with the magnitude of the change depending on the size of the meter.

Monthly stormwater fees will increase to $8.80—an increase of $1.20 per month.

Parking fees

Monthly parking permit fees will increase by five per cent for most parkades and parking lots. There will be no fee increase for the Norwich and Arthur Street parking lots.

Hourly downtown parking rates will remain at $3 per hour.

Public waste drop-off

The minimum fee to drop off waste, including mixed waste (unsorted garbage) or yard waste, will remain at $10.

The fees for new or replacement waste carts are $65 for small, $95 for large and $105 for extra large. Replacement of damaged carts is free if the warranty applies.

Visit the Waste Resource Innovation Centre page on guelph.ca for a complete list of public drop-off fees.

