Maintenance of stormwater management ponds begins December 4, 2023

The City will begin maintenance work at Stormwater management pond No.53 located at 0 Watson Drive starting on December 4, 2023. Work will take approximately 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

While the maintenance work is being completed, the section of the sidewalk next to the stormwater management ponds will be closed.

What to expect

Vehicles and machinery will be on site at each of the ponds while the work is being completed. Some noise should be expected during working hours (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.).

The maintenance work involves removing sediment and some plants from the pond that includes a few trees. Native plants play an important role in stormwater management, therefore self-seeded and invasive species that interfere with how the pond works will be removed.

The City has hired an aquatic biologist to identify and collect native wildlife living in the pond so it can be rehomed in a suitable habitat within the City before maintenance work begins.

Why we do this work

Stormwater management ponds help prevent floods and reduce pollution in Guelph’s rivers and waterways. The ponds collect rainwater and melted snow runoff from roofs, roads, driveways and lawns.

The City carries out maintenance of stormwater management ponds to make sure they continue to work properly. Maintenance is completed at all ponds across Guelph on a rotating basis.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important work. Any updates about this project will be posted on guelph.ca/stormwater.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during maintenance work. All work takes place on City property.

For more information

Mario Martinez B.Sc.C.E., Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

Infrastructure Development and Enterprise

519-822-1260 extension 2671

[email protected]

Mary Angelo P. Eng., PMP, Manager Development and Environmental Engineering

Engineering and Transportation Services

Infrastructure Development and Enterprise

519-822-1260 extension 2287

[email protected]