Help us stuff an emergency vehicle with pounds of food

Guelph, Ont., December 7, 2023 – Looking for a way to give back to your community this holiday season? Help off-duty police, paramedics and firefighters stuff an emergency vehicle on Saturday, December 16.

The 12th annual Stuff an Emergency Vehicle event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guelph Zehrs located at 1045 Paisley Road.

We’re collecting non-perishable food and cash donations in support of the Guelph Food Bank.

Thanks to your generous support, since 2012 we’ve collected more than 70,000 pounds of food and $38,000 in cash donations to support individuals and families in need in our community.

Together, let’s reach our goal of $12,500 and see how many police cars, ambulances and fire trucks we can stuff!

For more information

Kerri Mitchell, Acting Deputy Chief

Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service

City of Guelph

226 979-5261 Extension 2806

[email protected]