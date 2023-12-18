Guelph Transit holiday service

Guelph Transit will run on both holiday hours and regular service schedules between Sunday, December 24, 2023 and Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Please continue to check X (Twitter) and Facebook regularly for updates and cancellations during this period.

Guelph Transit routes

December 24: Regular Guelph Transit services runs from 9:15 a.m., Route 99 which runs from 7:00 a.m. and ends with last trips departing Guelph Central Station at 6:15 p.m. and the University Centre at 6:30 p.m.

December 25: On-Demand service from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

December 26: Guelph Transit will run on Sunday Service from 9:15 a.m. to last trips departing Guelph Central Station at 6:45 p.m. and the University Centre at 7:00 p.m.; buses operate on a 30-minute service schedule, except Route 99 which runs from 7 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. No on-demand community bus.

December 27-30: Regular Guelph Transit service

December 31: Conventional bus service will run on regular Sunday service from 9:15 a.m.- 6:45 p.m., including Route 99 which runs from 7:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Free transit service and extended late-night service begins at 7 p.m. from Guelph Central Station and from the University Centre with six zoned routes. The last buses will depart from the University Centre at 2:15 a.m. and from Guelph Central Station at 2:30 a.m.

Community on-demand buses will not be running. Mobility service will run on regular Sunday service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an extended late-night service beginning at 7 p.m. and ending 1:30 a.m. Mobility dispatch is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January 1: On-demand service available from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

January 2: Regular Guelph Transit services

Guelph Transit administration office

December 26 and 27: Closed

December 28-30: Office closed, phones will be answered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., lost and found by appointment only.

January 2: Closed