Chris Funk: The Wonderist – TV Magician Takes the Stage at River Run Centre

Master illusionist brings mind-bending performance to Guelph

GUELPH, ON December 14, 2023 – TV magician and musical illusionist Chris Funk will be performing his REDEFINING WONDER show at River Run Centre on Wednesday, January 3. Presented as a part of the renowned Wooly Family Series, this spellbinding performance fuses comedy, magic, and music to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

His parents wanted him to be a musician, he wanted to be a magician. Chris Funk’s REDEFINING WONDER is an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that will have audiences talking and scratching their heads for years to come. Chris has pioneered the use of instruments like the violin, guitar, flute, and more in his illusions. Whether it’s a violin concerto to a magical dancing sheet of music to impossibly suspending various instruments on stage, his show is in a league of its own. Live-feed cameras and interactive videos bring audiences up on stage and into the action, delivering a show that family audiences can call their own.

From NBC’s America’s Got Talent, CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen, and Syfy’s Wizard Wars, his unique approach to magic has garnered him performances at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, Mandalay Bay, Rio, and Tropicana casinos as well as residencies at Disney World. In addition to his own touring, Chris has starred in the major touring magic production Masters of Illusion LIVE.

REDEFINING WONDER is more than just a magic show. Chris shares his story, tying in his passion for music and magic – garnering standing ovations and a reputation for excellence!

“We’re thrilled to bring Chris Funk’s ‘Redefining Wonder’ to River Run Centre,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “It is quite a rare opportunity to witness an internationally acclaimed magician of this calibre in action. Chris is a master illusionist, and a natural performer – I think this is going to be a particularly fun and exciting show.”

The Wooly Family Series is curated to deliver excellence in live entertainment for children and adults alike. Part of River Run Centre’s 2023-24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth, the series features a broad range of performances including music, theatre, educational shows – and magic. Chris Funk: Redefining Wonder blends all three in an evening of pure entertainment on Wednesday, January 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets to Chris Funk: Redefining Wonder are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30, and $25 for children under 14 years old. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/chris-funk-the-wonderist-redefining-wonder/.

