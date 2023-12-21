Ballet Jörgen’s Masterful Retelling of Anne of Green Gables Takes Main Stage

Fans of dance and literature alike will delight in this enchanting production on January 14

GUELPH, ON December 21, 2023 – Get ready to be swept away into the enchanting world of Avonlea as the beloved classic, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet®, graces River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Sunday, January 14 at 2 p.m. The story of Anne Shirley has captivated the hearts of Canadians for generations and now, one of the country’s most renowned and well-travelled dance companies delivers the beloved tale to audiences in a playful, colourful, and evocative production.

Currently touring across the continent and receiving standing ovations from audiences of all ages, this breathtaking production brings Lucy Maud Montgomery’s cherished story to life through the artistry of dance. Embracing the tale of the imaginative red-headed orphan, this ballet adaptation transports audiences to the picturesque landscapes of Prince Edward Island and the heartwarming moments that have captivated readers for generations.

The Globe and Mail praises the authenticity of the story captured in this ballet adaption, saying, “…It seemed as if Anne’s famous imagination had rubbed off on Bengt Jörgen himself.”

Bengt Jörgen is the Artistic Director, CEO, and co-founder of Ballet Jörgen. The company is known for the warmth and beauty of its productions and each year, they tour more than 50,000 kilometres across Canada’s 10 provinces and into the United States. Ballet Jörgen is dedicated to bringing professional ballet to communities large and small, urban and rural. With more than 1,500 performances annually, the company engages over 60,000 participants each year, reaching even some of the most underserved communities.

Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® is based on Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™ with a score composed by Norman Campbell, arranged by Alexander Levkovich, and recorded by The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine in Kyiv, July 2019. Audiences can expect world-class choreography, stunning costumes, and a magnificent score in this classic ballet blending seamlessly together to deliver L.M. Montgomery’s timeless story of love, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.

With its universal themes and dazzling choreography, this performance promises to be an unforgettable event for families, friends, and fans of dance and literature alike. Be sure to catch the magic, beauty, and grace of Anne’s extraordinary adventures in Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® this January 14.

Tickets to Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, $29 for those under 30, and $25 each for children under 14 years of age. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/anne-of-green-gables-the-ballet-24/.

