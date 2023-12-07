Baker Street closed for one week starting December 11

Baker Street between Chapel Lane and Park Lane

Notice date: December 7, 2023

About the project

Alectra Utilities is installing new underground infrastructure in support of the Baker District Redevelopment project. Drexler Construction Ltd. is working under Alectra to install the concrete ducts required to run new power lines to supply power to the library and residential development, while upgrading electrical services to existing customers.

As such, a road-crossing underground duct needs to be installed across Baker Street. This crossing will be located just south of Park Lane.

If you have any questions about the Alectra work, contact Michael Field at 416-819-7939 or [email protected].

Work begins December 11

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, December 11 and will be completed by approximately Friday, December 15, weather permitting.

Baker Street closed

Baker Street will be closed at the crossing location noted in the map below (approximately 30 metres south of Park Lane).

Access to Baker Street from the 55 Yarmouth Street tower

South: From Quebec Street

North: From Woolwich Street

Property access

All properties on Baker Street will remain accessible with local traffic access. However, there will be no through traffic on this road during this timeframe.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Please note that construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, P.Eng, PMP, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]