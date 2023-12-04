All aboard Guelph Transit! Ride for free into the new year

Service extended to 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day

Guelph, Ont., December 4, 2023 – Celebrate the start of 2024 by leaving the car at home. Guelph Transit will get you on your way with free transit this New Year’s Eve, starting at approximately 7 p.m. to end of service.

Free New Year’s Eve service is brought to you by Natasha Pedersen, Real Estate Broker, with Century 21 First Canadian Kingwell Realty Ltd., Brokerage.

Service will flip to six zoned routes running every 30 minutes starting at 7 p.m. connecting riders to downtown Guelph or the University Centre. The last bus leaves Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m. to accommodate late-night celebrations. The six zones include a route that runs between downtown Guelph and the University Centre.

This marks the sixth year Guelph Transit has provided free and extended public transit on New Year’s.

Book your holiday on-demand ride on January 1

Get on your way on New Year’s Day and book your on-demand bus ride during the statutory holiday as early as seven days in advance to up to 15 minutes before your trip using any Guelph Transit bus stop as pick up and drop off points. It’s encouraged to book as early in advance as possible to secure your trip time. Book a ride at guelph.ca/ondemand.

