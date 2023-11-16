Renovation of W.E. Hamilton Park beach volleyball courts

Work begins November 22, 2023

Notice date: November 16, 2023

About the project

The City of Guelph will begin renovations on the volleyball courts at W.E. Hamilton Park (565 Scottsdale Drive) on or before November 22, 2023. The work on the courts is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete. Final restoration works in the park will be completed in the spring (e.g., seeding/sodding, planting of native trees and shrubs).

While the renovations are being completed, the section of trail adjacent to the volleyball courts may experience temporary interruptions. There are no delays expected for the reopening of the volleyball courts in the spring.

What to expect

Vehicles and machinery will be on site while work is being completed. Some noise should be expected during working hours (Monday–Friday 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)

The work involves removing existing sand and soil from the courts and importing new sand.

Why we’re doing this

The sand used for volleyball courts must be periodically changed to remove organic material, facilitate drainage, and remove compaction. The City carries out maintenance of beach volleyball courts to make sure they continue to provide safe recreational spaces for the community.

City services

There may be temporary interruption to adjacent City trails during the project resulting from construction equipment accessing the work area. All work will take place on City property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ian Ferguson

Program Manager, Sports and Leisure Grounds, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2802

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]