Vote for your favourite playground design

Have your say by December 3

Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2023 – Help choose between two accessible playground design options for the University Village Park playground that we’ll be replacing next year.

We’ve taken your ideas from phase one of engagement, which ran in November 2022, to create the proposed designs for each park.

During engagement, we heard from the community and the Accessibility Advisory Committee that there is a strong desire for fully accessible play equipment and safety surfacing at University Village Park.

Choose between two playground options:

University Village Park, 93 Ironwood Road

We’ll use the survey information to choose which playground design we’ll build. Construction is expected to begin in spring/summer 2024, weather and supplies permitting.

Managing construction costs

We’re excited to bring your ideas to life as we finalize playground designs. Over the past few years, our ability to move capital projects forward has been dependent on product availability and inflationary pressures. We’ll continue to do our best to make sure the playground replacements proceed on schedule. If there are significant changes to the project schedule, or we adjust which playgrounds will be replaced this year, we’ll share the news on guelph.ca, Facebook and Twitter and we’ll email participants who subscribed to haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

About playground replacements

When we replace playground equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social wellbeing and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18 to 20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to the equipment will make the play fun for everyone and comments from our community when designing new space.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]