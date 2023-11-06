Starwood Drive road closures starting November 20

Notice date: November 17, 2023
About the project
Navacon Construction Inc. is fixing sewer pipes at various locations and performing boulevard clean up work. This work is in preparation for the surface paving and sidewalk installation, which will occur in the Spring of next year to allow the road to settle.
Work begins November 20
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 20 and take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Road closures on Starwood Drive
There will be short-term road closures at various locations on Starwood Drive during the project. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Pedestrian access
Most sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project however some sidewalks will be closed in localized areas, please use available crosswalks.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jason Robinson, Engineering Technologist III
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]