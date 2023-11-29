Section of Norwich Street West will be closed starting December 13

Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North

Notice date: November 29, 2023

About the project

Goetz Construction Ltd is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 28 Norwich Street West . For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins December 13

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, December 13 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Norwich Street West road closure

Norwich Street West will be closed to through traffic from Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Norwich Street West, however, there will be no through access at 28 Norwich Street West.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at Norfolk Street and Dublin Street North during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Norfolk Street and Dublin Street North to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]