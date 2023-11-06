Starwood Drive lane reductions starting November 13

Notice date: November 6, 2023

About the project

Navacon Construction Inc. is fixing sewer pipes at various locations and performing boulevard clean up work. This work is in preparation for the surface paving and sidewalk installation, which will occur in the spring of next year to allow the road to settle.

Work begins November 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 13 and take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Starwood Drive

There will be lane reductions on Starwood Drive during the project. Two-way traffic is expected to be permitted throughout the project, and a full road closure is not anticipated, however delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Pedestrian access

Most sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project however some sidewalks will be closed in localized areas, please use available crosswalks.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Engineering Technologist III

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]