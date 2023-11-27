Join us for the Mayor and Council tree lighting event

Holiday celebration and live entertainment

Guelph, Ont., November 27, 2023 – Acting Mayor Dan Gibson and Council will light Guelph’s holiday tree in Market Square, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, on December 2, following the Downtown Guelph Business Association Community Santa Parade. The official tree lighting will take place at around 6:30 p.m. Join us for a free, family-friendly, holiday event!

The tree lighting celebration features live performances starting at 6 p.m. by Articus artists and Guelph Concert Band. In the spirit of the season, Guelph Community Foundation will be onsite accepting donations for the Home for Good Campaign.

