It’s beginning to look a lot like winter recreation registration season

Program schedule now available, registration opens December 13

Guelph, Ont., November 29, 2023 – Starting December 13 at 7:30 a.m., you can register for recreation programs running January to March 2024 three ways:

online at recenroll.ca

by phone at 519-837-5699 from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. in person at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, and Evergreen Seniors Community Centre from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

After registration opening day, you can continue to register online any time, and by phone or in-person during regular operating hours, visible by facility at guelph.ca/rec-facilities.

Winter programs include swimming, sports, and leisure activities. Schedules are live on RecEnroll so you can plan before registration opens.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Login to your account on recenroll.ca

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

In the form that opens, enter the card information.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enrol in recreation programs with just a few clicks.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program provides adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes, and other memberships. To learn more about these fee assistance options and to apply visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699, or visit any of our community centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

Did you know that our recreation programs offer inclusion supports so people of all abilities can participate? Inclusion support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no additional cost.

We’ve adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids ages four to seven and FUNdamentals for kids ages seven to 12. We’re also offering our usual Waves with Friends and Friday Friends social groups.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699