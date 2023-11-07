iskwē brings powerful stories and mesmerizing music to Intimate Studio Theatre

Artist’s stop in Guelph is part of cross-county tour supporting new music

GUELPH, ON November 7, 2023 – A unique artist with a storyteller’s perspective, iskwē brings cultural layers and mesmerizing melodies to River Run Centre’s Studio Theatre on Friday, December 1. Presented as part of the Miijidaa Music Series which celebrates the Canadian cultural mosaic, iskwē draws upon her Cree Métis roots to deliver stories of the past to help inform our future.

Hailed by CBC as “one of the most powerful performers in the country,” iskwē visits Guelph as part of a cross-Canada tour beginning in Alberta this week. A JUNO Award winner and acclaimed by NPR, Billboard, VICE, and more, iskwē’s fan following grows with every live performance. With a genre-bending catalogue, her music touches listeners of all tastes and her live performances broaden the boundaries of live shows.

“I really love offering audiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in my shows,” says the artist in a recent interview. “I design each show differently… this is something that excites me!”

Audiences can expect to hear a lot of new music. iskwē’s most recent single, “Part Two,” offers a vulnerable, behind-the-scenes look into her personal life. This single is the fourth release from a collection of new material produced by ten-time Grammy Award nominee Damian Taylor (Björk, Bomba Estéreo, The Killers). Earlier releases from the collection include the Top 20 alt-rock single “I Get High” featuring Nina Hagen, “Sure To Come,” and “End Of It All.”

iskwē’s name – ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ – is short for “waseskwan iskwew,” meaning “blue sky woman.” Her performance is a welcome addition to the 2023-24 Resounding Season sponsored by Richardson Wealth. With a sound at once unique and rooted in strong tradition, iskwē resists musical classification and, incorporating atmospheric, ambient sounds into her songs, she broadens the boundaries of contemporary music.

Tickets to iskwē are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or the event page online at riverrun.ca/whats-on/iskwe.

For more information

Kasia Rusiniak, Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre, City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]