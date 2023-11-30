Introducing one-hour complimentary parking in select Downtown areas this December

Guelph, Ont., November 30, 2023 – Come on down to Downtown Guelph for one-hour complimentary parking in the West, East, and Market Parkades and the Fountain Street Lot between December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

When and where to get complimentary Downtown parking

West, East, and Market Parkades

Monday through Saturday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fountain Street Lot

Saturdays

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking on evenings and Sundays in these areas is always free. For the full list of Downtown parking lots and rates, visit guelph.ca/parking.

How it works

Drivers will press the button at the entrance gate and take a ticket to enter the applicable parking area. When leaving, they’ll submit their ticket at the exit gate, and if the total time has been under one hour from time of entry, the gate will open automatically.

If the parking time exceeds one hour, the driver will pay for the additional time according to the regular parking rate and can do so via debit or credit card at the exit gate or at a pay station.

Show Downtown some love this holiday season

Guelph has an amazing selection of shops, cafes, and eateries in our Downtown. This December, make the most of the most wonderful time of the year (and support local!) by reconnecting with friends and family in Guelph’s bustling Downtown. Be sure to take advantage of the one-hour complimentary parking; plan your visit to Guelph and make a day of it.

This one-hour complimentary parking pilot program is in addition to the two-hour complimentary parking that is available on our Downtown streets and in the Macdonell Lot. The Macdonell Lot was temporarily changed to be two-hour complimentary parking in June 2022; this will end on January 7, 2024.

For more information

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]