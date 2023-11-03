How to deal with leaves and yard waste this fall

Guelph, Ont., November 3, 2023 – This fall, Guelph residents have several ways to get rid of their leaves and yard waste:

Mulch leaves and leave them on your lawn to release nutrients into the soil for healthy grass next spring. You can also use leaves to insulate and protect plant and insects over the winter. Bag leaves or put them in a container labelled “yard waste” and put them out at the curb on your grey cart collection day before the program ends on December 1. Rake them to the curb but not on the road prior to the start of leaf collection on November 13. Drop them off for a fee at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive.

Remember, leaves, grass clippings and yard waste can’t go in your green cart.

Bagged yard waste collection ends December 1

You can put yard waste at the curb for collection on your grey cart collection day until December 1. Put leaves and other yard waste (no grass clippings) in paper bags or containers labelled “yard waste,” and bundle brush, branches and tree limbs using twine or string. Learn more about getting your yard waste for ready for curbside collection at guelph.ca/yardwaste.

Download the Guelph Waste app or use the Waste Wizard to see when your last yard waste collection day.

After December 1, yard waste can be brought to the Waste Resource Innovation Centre at 110 Dunlop Drive for disposal (fees apply) and loose leaves can be raked to the curb before November 13.

Don’t rake loose leaves on to the road but place them at the curb before November 13

We’ll be collecting loose leaves from neighbourhoods with mature trees starting from November 13-24, so check the map online. We make one collection per street so it’s important to rake your leaves to the curb the weekend of November 13. To avoid blocked storm drains and interference with bike lanes do not place leaves on the road but place them on the edge on the curb. Staff will, as they collect leaves, push them from the curb onto the road. You can check the loose leaf collection map to see our loose leaf collection route.

For more information about what to do with your leaves this fall, visit guelph.ca/leaves.

For more information about bagged yard waste collection

Chad Scott, Manager, Waste Collection

Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2070

[email protected]

For more information about loose leaf collection

Kyle Gagne, Public Works Supervisor

Public Works, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2008

[email protected]