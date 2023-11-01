Section of Dublin Street South and Essex Street closed starting November 8

Waterloo Avenue to Essex Street and Glasgow Street South to Dublin Street South

Notice date: November 1, 2023

About the project

James Thoume Construction Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 21 Dublin Street South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins November 8

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, November 8 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Dublin Street South and Essex Street closed

Dublin Street South and Essex Street will be closed to through traffic at the intersection during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk on Dublin Street South and the west sidewalk on Essex Street will be closed to pedestrians at 21 Dublin Street South during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Glasgow Street South and Waterloo Avenue to use the sidewalks on the other side of the road.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]