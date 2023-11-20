Construction notice for Market Parkade exterior

Notice date: November 20, 2023

About the project

For those parking in the Market Parkade and using Veterans’ Memorial Bridge to arrive at City Hall and environs, there will be construction work in those areas from November 22 until November 24, weather permitting.

Construction schedule

Please note that for public safety reasons, Market Parkade exterior stairs will be closed from November 22 to November 24.

Market Parkade will remain accessible during this work. The vehicle entry and exit points as well as all interior stairwells and main parking lobby will be open. The exterior exit stairs on the second level of the parkade will be closed for public safety.

We understand this may cause some inconvenience for those accessing City Hall and environs via the parkade or are parked on the west side of Norfolk Street on Northumberland and Kent Streets. We will make the best attempt to keep the Market Parkade entrance at the top of the exterior stairs open to Veterans’ Memorial Bridge.

Pedestrian access

Additional temporary routes include:

The pedestrian ramp from Northumberland Street down to Norfolk Street

The stairs from Kent Street to Norfolk Street will also be accessible throughout the renovation period.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure.

For more information

Alicia Butler, Project Specialist, Facility Design and Construction

Facilities and Energy Management, Infrastructure, Development, and Enterprise

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3923

[email protected]