Canada’s Arctic Rose Returns with ᐅᐱᓐᓇᖅ Christmas Tour

GUELPH, ON November 16, 2023 – Experience an evening with one of Canada’s most renowned musical artists when Susan Aglukark returns to Guelph’s River Run Centre this holiday season. The performance is presented as part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which features iconic Canadian and international artists. Susan Aglukark’s ᐅᐱᓐᓇᖅ (Upinnaq) Christmas Tour makes its stop on the Main Stage on Thursday, December 7.

Over a career spanning more than 25 years, Susan Aglukark has generously shared her journey as a singer-songwriter. Through her path of self-discovery, history, and culture, Aglukark comes back to one area of profound knowing and uses her voice to support the strength of her culture and the Inuit people. Now, through her music and the work of the Arctic Rose Foundation, she continues to lend her powerful and tender support to advocate for those on their own journey to discovery and healing, especially youth in Northern communities.

“Susan Aglukark is a national treasure in every aspect,” reflects Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “Through her songwriting and her humanitarian work, she gracefully portrays such strength and inner growth. She is one of those unique artists who truly leads through her life’s work, and the path she has paved is impressive. It is an honour to have her back at River Run Centre; I think the audience is in for a magical evening.”

Susan Aglukark’s ᐅᐱᓐᓇᖅ (Upinnaq) Christmas Tour (pronounced “oo-pin-nuhk”), is a celebration of the holiday season and features Christmas songs in Inuktitut and English. The evening will feature familiar favourites as well as music from Aglukark’s 2013 Christmas album titled Dreaming of Home. For the Guelph stop of this tour, The Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute Chamber Choir joins Aglukark on stage to perform a few songs.

Susan Aglukark is the winner of four JUNO Awards and Canada’s first Inuk artist to win. She was awarded the JUNO for Best Music of Aboriginal Canada Recording and Best New Solo Artist with the release of her debut album, Arctic Rose (1995); Aboriginal Recording of the Year for her album Big Feeling (2004); and in 2022, she was honoured with the Humanitarian Award for her long-standing dedication to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities. She also holds several honourary doctorate degrees, is a recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Tickets to Susan Aglukark’s ᐅᐱᓐᓇᖅ (Upinnaq) Christmas Tour are $49 for adults, $47 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to the event page at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/susan-aglukarks-%e1%90%85%e1%90%b1%e1%93%90%e1%93%87%e1%96%85-upinnaq-christmas-tour/

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]