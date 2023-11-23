Boreal brings enchanting evening back to River Run Centre

Powerhouse folk trio delivers holiday harmonies perfect for the whole family

GUELPH, ON November 23, 2023 – Prepare to be spellbound this holiday season as Boreal, the celebrated Canadian folk trio, brings their much-anticipated holiday show, Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season, back to River Run Centre’s Main Stage. On Saturday, December 17, experience an unforgettable evening of enchanting melodies in a heartfelt performance to warm even the chilliest winter nights. The performance is part of the Miijidaa Music Series, which celebrates Canada’s broad cultural mosaic through song.

Boreal features the spellbinding harmonies and tour-de-force songwriting of well-known Guelph musicians Tannis Slimmon and Katherine Wheatley, along with Orillia songstress Angie Nussey. Warm, friendly, and genuine, Boreal’s wintertime repertoire conjures beloved Canadian imagery such as pine branches heavy with snow, footprints along frozen paths, and the insulating quiet of a snowy winter’s eve.

“It is so heartwarming to be able to watch this wintertime tradition grow year over year,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “We started presenting Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season in our Studio Theatre a few years ago. The show has since grown to become a familiar favourite – and grown beyond the means of the Studio Theatre. We’re thrilled to see families of all ages coming out to sing along, this is one of those shows perfect for grandkids and grandparents alike.”

The members of Boreal are each independent singer-songwriters with award-winning careers. Katherine Wheatley is a successful solo artist and member of the eclectic group Betty and The Bobs as well as one half of the duo Wendell and Wheat. Tannis Slimmon is recognized as one of Canada’s best roots music singers and was named Contemporary Vocalist of the Year at the 2008 Canadian Folk Music Awards. Angie Nussey, who joined Boreal in 2019, is an accomplished singer-songwriter and winner of more than 15 industry awards for songwriting, vocals, and performance.

With past performances receiving accolades for their captivating stage presence and seamless blend of vocal artistry, Boreal’s upcoming show at River Run Centre promises to be an enchanting evening. Featuring a carefully curated repertoire of traditional holiday songs infused with signature harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, the trio deliver the quintessential holiday evening for audiences of all ages.

Tickets to Boreal’s Songs for a Snowy Season are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/boreals-songs-for-a-snowy-season-23-2/

