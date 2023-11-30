Beloved holiday soundtrack takes Main Stage at River Run Centre

Jazz trio and children’s choir perform music from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

GUELPH, ON November 30, 2023 – Some of the most quintessential music of the season returns to River Run Centre this winter in A Very Charlie Brown Concert. On Friday, December 22, at 7:30 p.m., jazz trio Adam Bowman, Duncan Wilson, and Tyler Wagler are joined by The Kingsbury Music Singers children’s choir for a performance of the beloved music from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The trio is led by Adam Bowman, drummer and percussionist, who has played with JUNO winners Kellylee Evans and Carlos Morgan, indie music trailblazer Ember Swift, and country-folk songstress Dawn Langstroth. Nationally, his accolades include three JUNO Award nominations, and locally, recognition as Guelph’s 40 Under 40. Duncan Wilson is an up-and-coming pianist from Orillia who embraces forward-thinking jazz while maintaining deep roots in jazz tradition. Tyler Wagler is an in-demand performer, session musician, and educator, best known as a founding member of the roots-reggae band The Human Rights. He has two EPs as a singer-songwriter and is also the Musical Director of The Guelph Youth Jazz Ensemble.

The trio is joined by the Kingsbury Music Singers children’s choir, led by Shannon Kingsbury. A singer-songwriter, harpist, and music educator, Kingsbury is a passionate member of Guelph’s arts scene, presenting shows at Hillside Festival, Guelph Jazz Festival’s Nuit Blanche, and numerous theatres, galleries, and museums across Ontario.

“For as long as I can remember, A Charlie Brown Christmas has been the soundtrack of the holidays for me,” says trio leader and percussionist, Adam Bowman. “There are great jazz albums and great Christmas albums, but very few that are both. The holidays can mean different things to different people. From the magic of youthful excitement to nostalgic reflection, from melancholy memories to great delight, this music visits all of those emotions.”

The soundtrack of the 1966 Emmy Award-winning special, composed by American jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi, is one of the most memorable aspects of the film. Songs such as “Christmas Time Is Here” have lived on throughout generations. River Run Centre’s 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth, aims to present something for everyone, and A Very Charlie Brown Concert is just that.

This show sold out last year, and tickets for this season’s performance are going fast.

Tickets to A Very Charlie Brown Concert are $20 for adults, $18 for patrons over 60, and $15 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/a-very-charlie-brown-concert-23/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]