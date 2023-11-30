Section of Armstrong Avenue closed starting December 7

York Road to Balsarroch Place

Notice date: November 29, 2023

About the project

J.G Goetz Construction Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 11 Armstong Avenue. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins December 7

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, December 7 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Armstrong Avenue closed

Armstrong Avenue will be closed to through traffic from York Road to Balsarroch Place during the project. Only local access will be permitted. There will be no through access at 11 Armstrong Avenue during construction.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 11 Armstrong Avenue during construction. Please use the nearby crossings to use the east sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]