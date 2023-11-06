Apply for community grant funding by December 6

Guelph, Ont., November 6, 2023 – Applications to the City of Guelph’s Community Grant program are now open. Not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for funding to support the work they do to improve community well-being by December 6.

Eligible organizations can apply for funding that supports operating costs, events, special programs or projects, or for small capital items that support the quality of life of Guelph residents. Applicants have an option of up to three years of funding for operational grants or one-year project grants.

Grant applications are evaluated based on:

the benefit the work or project will have on the lives of Guelph community members

community support for the applying organization, its programs, projects, and events

sustainability and need for funding

Additional funds available to cover City fees

Included in the Community Grant application is an opportunity to receive additional funds if an organization pays City fees as part of its operations or project. Applicants can indicate any City fees their organization pays in the form which will automatically consider them for these additional funds.

Apply for a community grant in three simple steps:

Read the application guide to understand grant requirements, eligibility, and selection criteria. Choose which grant to apply for (operational or project) and fill in the appropriate grant application. Submit the online grant application, including a cover letter and budget form, by Wednesday, December 6 at 4 p.m. (alternate application formats are available upon request).

Applicants must meet all criteria in the City of Guelph’s Community Grant Policy to be eligible. All funding is subject to City Council budget approval. To learn more, register and apply online visit guelph.ca/grants.

Media contact

Alex Goss, Manager

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2675

[email protected]