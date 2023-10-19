You’re invited to learn about the Clythe Creek subwatershed study update

City staff and the City’s consultant team will share updates about the Clythe Creek subwatershed study update Phase 1: Subwatershed characterization and why this work is important.

Details:

Date: October 26 from 6–8 p.m.

Location: Virtual, using the Zoom platform

Agenda:

Welcome, introductions and Zoom basics

Territorial Acknowledgement

Part 1: Overview of the study

Part 2: Discipline-specific updates

Part 3: Next steps

How to participate

Please register on Zoom before the virtual session.

After we receive your registration, we’ll send you a confirmation email containing information about joining the virtual session.

About the Clythe Creek subwatershed study update

The Clythe Creek subwatershed is located on the east side of Guelph and Guelph/Eramosa Township in Wellington County. It includes Clythe Creek, Hadati Creek and Watson Creek, which drain to the Eramosa River and then the Speed River in the Grand River watershed, as shown in the map below.

Subwatershed planning is an approach for managing natural heritage and water resources based on the disciplines of ecology, engineering, land use planning and resource management.

The Clythe Creek subwatershed study was completed in 1998 and reflected the land uses and conditions within the subwatershed at that time. Many land use changes have occurred, and are anticipated to occur, in the subwatershed. The Clythe Creek subwatershed study update will provide current information to inform the protection, management and enhancement of natural heritage resources and water resources in the subwatershed.

Clythe Creek subwatershed study area

For more information

You can learn more about this project on guelph.ca.

Leah Lefler (she/her)

Environmental Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2362

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]