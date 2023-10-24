Section of Woodlawn Road East lane reductions starting October 30

Woolwich Street to Country Club Drive

Notice date: October 24, 2023

About the project

GHD is complete groundwater sampling at monitoring wells located in the curbside lanes along Woodlawn Road East in the east and west bound lanes.

Work begins October 30

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 30 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woodlawn Road East

There will be lane reductions on Woodlawn Road East during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit StopID 384 Woodlawn at Woolwich westbound will be temporarily relocated 300 metres west to StopID 383 Woodlawn at Speed River westbound.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]