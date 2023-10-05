Section of Watson Parkway North closed starting October 16

Starwood Drive to York Road

Notice date: October 5, 2023

About the project

T. Musselman Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 78 Starwood Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins October 16

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, October 16 and take about 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Watson Parkway North closed and detour in effect

Watson Parkway North will be closed to through traffic from Starwood Drive to York Road during the project. Traffic will be detoured along York Road, Victoria Road South and Grange Road.

Lane reductions on Starwood Drive

There will be lane reductions on Starwood Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 17 and 18 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]