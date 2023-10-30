Section of Watson Parkway North lane diversions starting November 2

Starwood Drive to York Road

Notice date: October 30, 2023

About the project

Steed and Evans Limited is installing sidewalk.

This project supports a development project at 78 Starwood Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by allowing traffic lane diversions during the construction of the sidewalk.

Work begins November 2

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, November 2 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane diversions on Watson Parkway North

There will be lane diversions on Watson Parkway North (southbound) during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Bike lane diversions on Watson Parkway North

The bike lane will be diverted on Watson Parkway North (southbound) during the project. Two-way traffic will be always maintained. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

[email protected]